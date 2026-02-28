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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Power AlkalineBattery

LR6P2B/40

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.

See all benefits

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

  • AA

  • Alkaline

The battery remains fresh for use for up to 5 years

Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

Philips Alkaline batteries contain 0% Cadmium, Mercury, Lead

These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.

Alkaline technology is ideal for energy hungry devices

Alkaline technology ensures power for high drain devices.

Technical Specifications

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