2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HX8211/02
Discontinued
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
What do the battery lights mean on my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
Is the battery of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss replaceable?
How can I tell which model Philips Sonicare AirFloss I have?
Why are my gums bleeding when I use the Sonicare AirFloss?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare AirFloss
How to use my Philips AirFloss Fill & Charge station
My Philips Sonicare Fill & Charge is not filling my AirFloss completely
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not turning on
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss works less powerfully
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss makes a whistling sound
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss reservoir lid fell off
The nozzle of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not coming off or breaks easily