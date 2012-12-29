2 year warranty
Discontinued
The co-developed tweeters, crafted in titanium, are very rigid and light to guarantee undistorted sound. Their incredible resistance to distortion and resonance through the whole audible frequency range guarantees superb clarity of all sound details.
The Philips proprietary Premium Class-D Amplifiers are designed to preserve the original sound source for greater audio signal accuracy, thus allowing acoustic details in music and movies to be delivered exactly as the artist or director intended.
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Ys78
29/12/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent, everything u would want in a theatre/gaming sound system
Good solid build. Easy to use features. iPod dock is brilliant and the sound is great
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SoundHub HTS9241 2.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SoundHub HTS9241 2.1 Home theatre
ukmas78
08/11/2011
United Kingdom
Never seen anything like this
This is amazing, cant be better, the sound is amazing and very simple but clasic design. am loving it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SoundHub HTS9241 2.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SoundHub HTS9241 2.1 Home theatre