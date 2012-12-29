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Discontinued

Philips FidelioSoundHub HTS9241 2.1 Home theater

HTS9241/12

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

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Titanium tweeters for undistorted sound of superb clarity

Titanium tweeters for undistorted sound of superb clarity

The co-developed tweeters, crafted in titanium, are very rigid and light to guarantee undistorted sound. Their incredible resistance to distortion and resonance through the whole audible frequency range guarantees superb clarity of all sound details.

Premium Class D Amplifiers to preserve every sound detail

Premium Class D Amplifiers to preserve every sound detail

The Philips proprietary Premium Class-D Amplifiers are designed to preserve the original sound source for greater audio signal accuracy, thus allowing acoustic details in music and movies to be delivered exactly as the artist or director intended.

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

29/12/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent, everything u would want in a theatre/gaming sound system

Good solid build. Easy to use features. iPod dock is brilliant and the sound is great

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SoundHub HTS9241 2.1 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SoundHub HTS9241 2.1 Home theatre

08/11/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Never seen anything like this

This is amazing, cant be better, the sound is amazing and very simple but clasic design. am loving it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SoundHub HTS9241 2.1 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SoundHub HTS9241 2.1 Home theatre

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