Blu-ray Disc playback for sharp images in full HD 1080p

Blu-ray Discs have the capacity to carry high definition data, along with pictures in the 1920 x 1080 resolution that defines full high definition images. Scenes come to life as details leap at you, movements smoothen and images turn crystal clear. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound - so your audio experience becomes unbelievably real. The high storage capacity of Blu-ray Discs also allow a host of interactive possibilities to be built in. Seamless navigation during playback and other exciting features like pop-up menus bring a whole new dimension to home entertainment.