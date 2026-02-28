2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS5593/12
Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double basspipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
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