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2 year warranty

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  • Single product shot

Discontinued

HTS5593 5.1 Home theater

HTS5593/12

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Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double basspipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

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