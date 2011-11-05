2 year warranty
Discontinued
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.
3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.
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5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Pticius
05/11/2011
United Kingdom
Good product at affordable price. A bit dissapointing that ventilator is sopmetimes noicy
Good product at affordable price. Excellent sound quality - more than sufficient for home use, no complaints on other features (video playback, radio) Well integrates with Phillips TV family, good & simple controls. A bit dissapointing that ventilator is sometimes noicy... seems that it will have to be replaced soon :-(
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5590 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5590 5.1 Home theater