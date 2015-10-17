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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

HTS5561 5.1 Home theater

HTS5561/12

3

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

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3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.

Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

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Reviews

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3.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
4
2
1

17/10/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

nice product. need to include Netflix.

Please keep updated the app with Netflix. Work with SD card is no easy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5561 5.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5561 5.1 Home theater

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