2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3541/12
-
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
3.3
of 5
4
Reviews
Ziggy
20/09/2013
United Kingdom
Easy to setup; Good sound quality
Purchased this as an ex-display item from Tesco. Setup was straight forward although I had to extend the cables (using speaker wire and block connectors) to fit my room, however this was not difficult and any DIYer should be able to manage this. Additional features such as Youtube and watching external content from the USB slot was great - all my DVDs are now on my external hard drive for instant access. Overall, good value for money and easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theatre
rach91
20/09/2013
United Kingdom
Easy to setup; Good sound quality
Purchased this as an ex-display item from Tesco. Setup was straight forward although I had to extend the cables (using speaker wire and block connectors) to fit my room, however this was not difficult and any DIYer should be able to manage this. Additional features such as Youtube and watching external content from the USB slot was great - all my DVDs are now on my external hard drive for instant access. Overall, good value for money and easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theatre
chiefjonny79
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Better than I thought
I recently bought the entertainment system and was somewhat worried about the performance of this product. I was presently surprised at how well it has performed, and am very happy. Thank you
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theater