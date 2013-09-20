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Discontinued

HTS3541 5.1 Home theater

HTS3541/12

3.3

| (4) Reviews

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300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

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Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

4

Reviews

5
3
2

20/09/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to setup; Good sound quality

Purchased this as an ex-display item from Tesco. Setup was straight forward although I had to extend the cables (using speaker wire and block connectors) to fit my room, however this was not difficult and any DIYer should be able to manage this. Additional features such as Youtube and watching external content from the USB slot was great - all my DVDs are now on my external hard drive for instant access. Overall, good value for money and easy to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theatre

20/09/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to setup; Good sound quality

Purchased this as an ex-display item from Tesco. Setup was straight forward although I had to extend the cables (using speaker wire and block connectors) to fit my room, however this was not difficult and any DIYer should be able to manage this. Additional features such as Youtube and watching external content from the USB slot was great - all my DVDs are now on my external hard drive for instant access. Overall, good value for money and easy to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theatre

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Better than I thought

I recently bought the entertainment system and was somewhat worried about the performance of this product. I was presently surprised at how well it has performed, and am very happy. Thank you

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3541 5.1 Home theater

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