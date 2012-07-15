2 year warranty
Discontinued
A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
ozzy2k12
15/07/2012
United Kingdom
Simply fantastic
Easy to setup, would have preferred TOSLINK or Digital Optical Connections but still sounds awesome. Design is beautiful, stunning black and blends nicely with its surroundings. i do not like the fact that it doesn't save your settings when you turn it off overnight when its not in use. this is probably the only gripe I have. The BASS is LOUD!!!!!!!!!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre
Millie456
15/07/2012
United Kingdom
Simply fantastic
Easy to setup, would have preferred TOSLINK or Digital Optical Connections but still sounds awesome. Design is beautiful, stunning black and blends nicely with its surroundings. i do not like the fact that it doesn't save your settings when you turn it off overnight when its not in use. this is probably the only gripe I have. The BASS is LOUD!!!!!!!!!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre
Valen
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Good product overall
Easy to use with a very nice design, this home cinema is a good product overall with only one flaw that I can find which is the lack of the DTS sound codec. Software updates are available for this system on the Philips website but they, too, lack the option to include DTS sound codecs. I did have trouble playing MP3 CDs that I created on my laptop although they DO work on my Philips DVD/VCR combi unit but that is of minor concern when the rest of the package is so good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3520 5.1 Home theatre