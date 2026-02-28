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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

DVD home theatre system

HTS3152/98

Simply sounds great

A stylish and compact digital system, the HTS3152 produces high quality Dolby and DTS multi-channel surround sound. Able to play practically any disc, it provides captivating home entertainment for the enjoyment of both movies and music.

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With USB direct

Simply sounds great

MP3 Line-in for music playback from Portable Media Players

MP3 Line-in for music playback from Portable Media Players

MP3 Line-in uses Plug and Play technology that allows direct playback of MP3 content via the home theatre system by simply plugging your portable MP3 player into the built-in headphonejack. Now you can enjoy the superb sound quality of the Philips Home Theatre System while playing your favorite music from your portable MP3 player.

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

Add a dash of fun to your Karaoke sessions with Karaoke Scoring. Allow your performance to be judged for further improvement, or for friendly competitions. Karaoke Scoring automatically rates your singing and gives you a humorous picture that is tied to how well you did. The fun never ends.

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