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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

DVD home theatre system

HTS3000/98

Simply sounds great

This stylish and compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby Digital multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in your favorite movies and music at home.

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Simply sounds great

Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

Play virtually any media format you want - whether they be DivX, MP3s, WMA or JPEGs. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system - in the comfort of your living room.

Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

Play virtually any disc you want - whether they be CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW or DVD+R DL. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on the one device.

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