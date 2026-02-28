2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTB3520/40
1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound
Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater system It offers powerful 1000W with deeper bass effect and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.
Double Bass Sound
Bluetooth® and NFC
1000W
Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.
DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.
Reviews
To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.
DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.