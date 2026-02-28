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  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly
  • Great cooking, effortlessly

Discontinued

Food processor

HR7770/00

Great cooking, effortlessly

The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The color coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

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Food processor with color code cooking

Great cooking, effortlessly

  • 550 W

  • Compact 2 in 1 setup

  • 2 L bowl

Color coded accessory and speed combinations

Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

Accessories to easily perform 25+ functions

Accessories to easily perform 25+ functions

The - dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Various disks to handle shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1l for blending, crushing up to stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disk to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.

2 speed settings for optimal speed/accessory combination

With the powerful 700W motor plus 2 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed

Technical Specifications

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