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  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

Discontinued

Viva CollectionFood processor

HR7769/01

1

| (1) Review

Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

The new Viva Food Processor has a 4 in 1 set-up with a 2.1 L bowl, 1.75 L blender, grinder mill and citrus press. Its accessories and attachments allow you to enjoy more than 30 functions. PowerChop technology for supreme chopping results

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PowerChop technology for optimum chopping

Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

  • 850 W

  • Compact 4 in 1 setup

  • 2.1 L bowl

  • Accessories for + 30 functions

850 W motor for powerful processing

850 W motor for powerful processing

This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well-suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

06/04/2019

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Not at all powerful as can be expected

I am using it since two years and i regret being this product for various reasons. few main reasons are as follows, Both small and mixing pots are of no use , while using small pot food goes up and each time need to remove it from the base to make things work. now the small pot is broken and don't know whether i will get new one and what will be the price. upside down and small size design is the worst thing. for the big mixer pot mixing is uneven, and food never goes down from up need to stop the whole process mix all the things again for final results which are never good enough. lot many more complaints

This review was made for Viva Collection HR7769/01 Food processor

Date of Use 2018-04-06

This review was made for Viva Collection HR7769/01 Food processor

Date of Use 2018-04-06

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