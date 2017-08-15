2 year warranty
Discontinued
High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds
This high performance Philips Meat Mincer is designed with a combination of a sturdy motor, metal feeding screw, powerful knife and hygienic stainless steel screens. After mincing, cleaning is effortless with the innovative cleaning tool.
450 W nominal, 1700 W blocked
2.7kg/min
Black
The 2 differently sized sausage horns allow you to create different types of results. use the 12mm for thinner results, or the 22mm one for thicker ones.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Maqsood
15/08/2017
Saudi Arabia
This philips product good
This philips product good Very easy to use me and my wife like This product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2726/91 Meat mincer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2726/91 Meat mincer