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2 year warranty

All series

  • High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds
  • High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds
  • High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds
  • High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds

Discontinued

Viva CollectionMeat mincer

HR2726/91

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds

This high performance Philips Meat Mincer is designed with a combination of a sturdy motor, metal feeding screw, powerful knife and hygienic stainless steel screens. After mincing, cleaning is effortless with the innovative cleaning tool.

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Superior motor design for up to 2.7 kg/min mincing

High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds

  • 450 W nominal, 1700 W blocked

  • 2.7kg/min

  • Black

Mincing capacity up to 2.7 kgs in 1 minute.

Mincing capacity up to 2.7 kgs in 1 minute.

Sausage horns 12mm (thin) and 22mm (thick)

Sausage horns 12mm (thin) and 22mm (thick)

The 2 differently sized sausage horns allow you to create different types of results. use the 12mm for thinner results, or the 22mm one for thicker ones.

Kebbe maker included

Kebbe maker included

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

15/08/2017

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

This philips product good

This philips product good Very easy to use me and my wife like This product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2726/91 Meat mincer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2726/91 Meat mincer

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