2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2713/31
High performance mincing, ultra-compact design
This compact Philips Meat Mincer is designed to save you significant amount of kitchen space both during usage and storage. At the same time, thanks to its sturdy motor and metal coupling, you can mince high quantities of meat.
450W nominal
1600W blocked power
1.7kg/min
450W nominal, 1600W blocked power for mincing quick and easy.
Mincing capacity up to 1.7kgs in 1 minute.
.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Leethu
30/06/2025
United Arab Emirates
I'm missed my stainless steel mincer blade HR2713. Please can you help me to get new blade . Actually this product is awesome one it helps alot .
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2713/31 Meat mincer
Date of Use 2023-06-30
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2713/31 Meat mincer
Date of Use 2023-06-30
Sharabati
12/05/2020
United Arab Emirates
Very good
I'm happy to have this item and it's a powerful tool in the kitchen
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2713/31 Meat mincer
Date of Use 2019-04-12
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2713/31 Meat mincer
Date of Use 2019-04-12