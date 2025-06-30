ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • High performance mincing, ultra-compact design
  • High performance mincing, ultra-compact design
  • High performance mincing, ultra-compact design
  • High performance mincing, ultra-compact design

Discontinued

Daily CollectionMeat mincer

HR2713/31

5

| (2) Reviews

High performance mincing, ultra-compact design

This compact Philips Meat Mincer is designed to save you significant amount of kitchen space both during usage and storage. At the same time, thanks to its sturdy motor and metal coupling, you can mince high quantities of meat.

See all benefits

With strong motor for up to 1.7 kg/min capacity

High performance mincing, ultra-compact design

  • 450W nominal

  • 1600W blocked power

  • 1.7kg/min

Strong motor with 450W nominal and 1600 W blocked power

450W nominal, 1600W blocked power for mincing quick and easy.

Mincing capacity up to 1.7kgs in 1 minute

Mincing capacity up to 1.7kgs in 1 minute.

2 hygienic stainless steel grinding discs (5, 8 mm)

.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2
1

30/06/2025

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

I'm missed my stainless steel mincer blade HR2713. Please can you help me to get new blade . Actually this product is awesome one it helps alot .

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2713/31 Meat mincer

Date of Use 2023-06-30

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2713/31 Meat mincer

Date of Use 2023-06-30

12/05/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Very good

I'm happy to have this item and it's a powerful tool in the kitchen

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2713/31 Meat mincer

Date of Use 2019-04-12

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2713/31 Meat mincer

Date of Use 2019-04-12

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.