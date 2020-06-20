2 year warranty
Discontinued
Chop like a chef
At last you can chop like a chef. Philips OnionChef chopper with ChopDrop technology gives you dry, regular pieces of onion and other ingredients. Thanks to the separate high speed blade you can also grind meat, chop herbs and so much more.
Chopper
ChopDrop technology
2 functions: coarse and fine
Automatic Speed Selection
Philips OnionChef chopper is equipped with 2 speeds and automatic speed selection. The different functions require a different speed for achieving the optimal result - slow speed for the coarse chopping with ChopDrop technology and high speed for the fine chopping with the separate high speed blade. The product detects the desired function and adjusts the needed speed automatically to ensure achieving the desired end result every time.
The Philips OnionChef chopper uses an optimal slow speed for its ChopDrop technology. This ensures you can always achieve dry and regular pieces of onion and other delicate ingredients, such as zucchini, boiled eggs, pepper, mozzarella, as well as hard ones - such as nuts, carrots and more. Ideal for your favourite daily dishes, as well as appetizers (salsa, tzatziki), sauces, risottos and more!
The Philips OnionChef chopper is easy to clean. You can rinse clean all parts with water or simply place them in the dishwasher.
4.5
of 5
36
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Bob123456
20/06/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Onion chef
It does what I bought it for. I bought it to chop onions and it does that
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection OnionChef
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection OnionChef
bromsman
20/06/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Perfect chopper
I have had a few choppers in my time this is the best very good results easy to clean and store. Another Philips product that is well designed and a joy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection OnionChef
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection OnionChef
dham87
18/03/2020
United Kingdom
Philips employee
Best Chopper ever used
[Employee of philipsglobal] Very Good Product..with multipurpose use. Makes cooking very easy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection OnionChef
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection OnionChef