2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes
Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force, it can make half pound of pasta or noodle with perfect texture in just 10 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution!
500g
200W
With advanced engineering and robust material and build of the machine, the Philips Pasta Maker can exert 1600 lb force on the dough during extrusion, which not only enables a fast making process in just 10 minutes, but also guarantees perfect texture and taste of the pasta.
After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.
There are specially designed cleaning tool matching the shaping discs (Spaghetti and Fettuccini) that makes cleaning an easy one-push job.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Lila80
08/09/2016
United Kingdom
Very good pasta maker
Produces consistently good pasta. Incredibly easy to use. Relatively easy to clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium collection HR2355/09 Pasta and noodle maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium collection HR2355/09 Pasta and noodle maker