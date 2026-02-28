2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2200/81
Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
The Philips SoupMaker has 5 pre-set programs for ultimate versatility. It can make smooth soup, chunky soup, compote and smoothies. You can also use it as a normal blender. Preparing your favorite homemade recipes has never been so easy!
1.2L with 5 programs
Stainless single housing
0.8m cord
Booklet with 31 recipes
The Philips SoupMaker has a simple user interface which consists of 5 pre-defined settings.
With the Philips SoupMaker you can create your favorite soup within 20 minutes.
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