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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection SoupMaker

Discontinued

Viva CollectionSoupMaker

HR2200/81

Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy

The Philips SoupMaker has 5 pre-set programs for ultimate versatility. It can make smooth soup, chunky soup, compote and smoothies. You can also use it as a normal blender. Preparing your favorite homemade recipes has never been so easy!

See all benefits

Healthy. Delicious. Homemade.

Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy

  • 1.2L with 5 programs

  • Stainless single housing

  • 0.8m cord

  • Booklet with 31 recipes

Simple user interface with 5 pre-defined settings

Simple user interface with 5 pre-defined settings

The Philips SoupMaker has a simple user interface which consists of 5 pre-defined settings.

Create your favorite soup within 20 minutes

Create your favorite soup within 20 minutes

With the Philips SoupMaker you can create your favorite soup within 20 minutes.

Easy clean

Easy clean

Technical Specifications

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