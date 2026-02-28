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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Juicer HR1874/74
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Juicer HR1874/74

Discontinued

Avance CollectionJuicer

HR1874/74

Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

Philips Avance Collection juicer squeezes every drop from your fruits and vegetables, thanks to the upside-down sieve. Now with a citrus juicer for more variety. With QuickClean technology cleaning your juicer has never been easier.

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Make 10% more juice* and rinse clean!

Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

  • 1000 W

  • QuickClean

  • 2.5 L, XXL tube

  • Drip stop, citrus press

Extract 10% more juice

Extract 10% more juice

Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with upside down sieve, the juicer squeezes every drop of your fruits and vegetables, creating a juice fountain. You get up to 10% more juice, compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861.

Make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go

Make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go

Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables one juices, it is possible to make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.

No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

The 80 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861