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All series

  • Maximum variety, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety, minimum effort

Discontinued

Viva CollectionJuicer, Blender, Grinder and Chopper

HR1847/05

1

| (2) Reviews

Maximum variety, minimum effort

The possibilities are limitless with this Philips Juicer and Blender. Make fresh juices. Blend homemade soups; nutritional smoothies and even soy milk. Grind nuts and spices. Make salads, dips and pastes.

See all benefits

Create healthy smoothies, juices and spices

Maximum variety, minimum effort

  • 350 W

  • 2 speeds

  • White/silver

  • Blender, chopper, grinder

1000 ml blender jar

Dishwasher safe

Dishwasher safe

All detachable parts are dishwasher safe.

Compact design for easy storage

Compact design for easy storage

Compact design for easy storage.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

2

Reviews

5
4
3
2

10/11/2017

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Performance issues

I regret to say that product performance is below par. Juicer machine never gives satisfactory results.

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1847/05 Juicer, Blender, Grinder and Chopper

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1847/05 Juicer, Blender, Grinder and Chopper

10/11/2017

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Performance issues

I regret to say that product performance is below par. Juicer machine never gives satisfactory results.

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1847/05 Juicer, Blender, Grinder and Chopper

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1847/05 Juicer, Blender, Grinder and Chopper

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