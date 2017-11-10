2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1847/05
Maximum variety, minimum effort
The possibilities are limitless with this Philips Juicer and Blender. Make fresh juices. Blend homemade soups; nutritional smoothies and even soy milk. Grind nuts and spices. Make salads, dips and pastes.
350 W
2 speeds
White/silver
Blender, chopper, grinder
All detachable parts are dishwasher safe.
Compact design for easy storage.
1.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Sohail
10/11/2017
Saudi Arabia
Performance issues
I regret to say that product performance is below par. Juicer machine never gives satisfactory results.
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1847/05 Juicer, Blender, Grinder and Chopper
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1847/05 Juicer, Blender, Grinder and Chopper
Sohail
10/11/2017
Saudi Arabia
Performance issues
I regret to say that product performance is below par. Juicer machine never gives satisfactory results.
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1847/05 Juicer, Blender, Grinder and Chopper
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1847/05 Juicer, Blender, Grinder and Chopper