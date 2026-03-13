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2 year warranty
Juicer
Discontinued
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HR1821/10
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User Manual Philips Juicer - English (US)
With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store. - English (US)
All (4)
Will certain ingredients cause pigment discoloration?
The pulp from my Philips juicer feels moist
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
How do I prepare fruits and vegetables for my Philips Juicer?
My Philips Juicer gives off an unpleasant smell
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked