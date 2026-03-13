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Avance Collection Hand blender
Discontinued
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HR1643/01
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Eco passport Philips Avance Collection Hand blender - English (US)
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Avance Collection Hand blender HR1643/01 - English (US)
All (13)
For what can I use my Philips hand blender whisk?
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
Can I remove discoloration on the plastic parts on my Philips chopper?
Can I put hard food in my Philips Chopper?
Can I replace the blade unit of my Philips hand blender?
My Philips Chopper stops due to a blocked blade unit
Onions turn into a wet pulp with my Philips chopper
The Philips chopper blade unit sits loosely on the pin
My Philips Hand Blender does not blend as it should