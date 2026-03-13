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2 year warranty

Avance Collection Hand blender

Discontinued

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Avance CollectionHand blender

HR1643/01

Avance Collection Hand blender

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips Avance Collection Hand blender - English (US)

  • PDF file, 173.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Avance Collection Hand blender HR1643/01 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 953.8 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

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