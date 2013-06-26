ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy

Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand blender

HR1600/01

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Healthy homemade food made easy

The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, purees and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!

See all benefits

For perfectly blended soups, purees and shakes

Healthy homemade food made easy

  • 550 W, plastic bar

  • ProMix

  • 0,5 L Beaker

  • 1 speed

Optimal food flow and blending performance

Optimal food flow and blending performance

Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.

Single switch

Single switch

Single switch for easy use.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

26/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A great, simple product

This is a very simple but effective product which does exactly what you need. I have been using it to make a banana milkshake. Blitz a whole banana with a scoop of ice cream and milk to top it up to 500 ml. Delicious! It is very easy to clean after use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender

06/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

good overall

I really enjoy using this product, easy to handle and made from good quality plastic that feels good in the hand. Also the motor is very quiet which I appreciated. As far as extra fixtures go, I find i dont need them as it does everything adequately, even egg whites. Surprisingly powerful in its price range compared to other brands for the same power motor.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.