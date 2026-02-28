2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1577/70
Prepare homemade delicacies anyday
This Philips mixer with hand blender and chopper attachments confidently handles wide variety of ingredients. The powerful 550w motor, 5 plus turbo speeds, stainless steel strip beaters and kneading hooks make light work of toughest dough.
550 W
5 speeds + turbo
Strip beater
Powerful 550w motor makes light work of the toughest dough.
5 speeds plus turbo for maximum control.
Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks.
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