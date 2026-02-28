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2 year warranty

All series

  • Prepare homemade delicacies anyday
  • Prepare homemade delicacies anyday
  • Prepare homemade delicacies anyday
  • Prepare homemade delicacies anyday
  • Prepare homemade delicacies anyday
  • Prepare homemade delicacies anyday
  • Prepare homemade delicacies anyday
  • Prepare homemade delicacies anyday
  • Prepare homemade delicacies anyday
  • Prepare homemade delicacies anyday
  • Prepare homemade delicacies anyday
  • Prepare homemade delicacies anyday
  • Prepare homemade delicacies anyday
  • Prepare homemade delicacies anyday
  • Prepare homemade delicacies anyday
  • Prepare homemade delicacies anyday
  • Prepare homemade delicacies anyday
  • Prepare homemade delicacies anyday
  • Prepare homemade delicacies anyday
  • Prepare homemade delicacies anyday

Discontinued

Viva CollectionMixer

HR1577/70

Prepare homemade delicacies anyday

This Philips mixer with hand blender and chopper attachments confidently handles wide variety of ingredients. The powerful 550w motor, 5 plus turbo speeds, stainless steel strip beaters and kneading hooks make light work of toughest dough.

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With versatile accessories

Prepare homemade delicacies anyday

  • 550 W

  • 5 speeds + turbo

  • Strip beater

Powerful 550w motor

Powerful 550w motor

Powerful 550w motor makes light work of the toughest dough.

5 speeds plus turbo for maximum control

5 speeds plus turbo for maximum control

5 speeds plus turbo for maximum control.

Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks

Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks

Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks.

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