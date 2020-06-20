ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more
  • Fresh homemade salads and more

Discontinued

Viva CollectionSaladMaker

HR1388/81

4.5

| (36) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

Fresh homemade salads and more

The Philips saladmaker can slice, shred and julienne vegetables, cheese, salami and more directly into your saladbowl, cooking pot and wok pan. With the XL julienne disk you can now also cut potatoes for fries. Salads and more in seconds.

See all benefits

Perfect results in any shape and size in seconds

Fresh homemade salads and more

  • 200 W

  • 6 discs

  • Direct to bowl, pot and wok

  • XL Julienne disc for fries

5 inserts for a variety of results in any shape and size

5 inserts for a variety of results in any shape and size

5 disk inserts allow slicing, grating and Julienne for endless variation. Simply choose a disc insert and click it on the disc holder.

Full metal XL julienne disc for cutting potatoes for fries

Full metal XL julienne disc for cutting potatoes for fries

With the separate XL julienne disc of the Philips saladmaker you can cut potatoes for fries but also process other ingredients like carrots, pumpkin, kohlrabi, courgette, etc. The end result is ideal for your favourite stir-fried vegetables.

Direct serve to bowl, pot and wok

Direct serve to bowl, pot and wok

With the direct serve feature of the Philips saladmaker you can cut your ingredients directly into the chosen saladbowl, cooking pot or wok pan. The high spout allows to use even high containers for large quantities. This means you will have much less to clean after your food preparation.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

36

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

20/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Onion chef

It does what I bought it for. I bought it to chop onions and it does that

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection OnionChef

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection OnionChef

20/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Perfect chopper

I have had a few choppers in my time this is the best very good results easy to clean and store. Another Philips product that is well designed and a joy to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection OnionChef

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection OnionChef

18/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips employee

Best Chopper ever used

[Employee of philipsglobal] Very Good Product..with multipurpose use. Makes cooking very easy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection OnionChef

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection OnionChef

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.