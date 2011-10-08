2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1366/00
Enjoy homemade food in seconds
The Philips hand blender HR1366/00 combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
600 W
metal bar
XL chopper & accessories
To blend food in seconds.
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.
3.3
of 5
6
Reviews
Lizziej51
08/10/2011
United Kingdom
A great product that does everything you'd expect.
An extremely versatile product. Has a solid feel to it and the 600 watt motor means it can cope with most foods. Really good for chopping and blending. Excellent for soups.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender
mx52cat
15/10/2010
United Kingdom
Hand Blender
Blender is very reliable, very easy to use, it has all the accessories one might need for anything. Somehow big in size but most hand blenders are. So 5 stars for me.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender
Maney
18/02/2017
Saudi Arabia
Perfect
Easy to use , fast blend ,light weight,small size and easy to be saved
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1366/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1366/00 Hand blender