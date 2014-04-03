2 year warranty
Discontinued
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Bettyblu
03/04/2014
United Kingdom
Hair straightners
After choosing the Philips hair straighteners I was delighted with the ease of use, the flexibility of styles and also for the smooth, silky condition of my hair after use. Excellent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Care Straight & Curl HP8345/03 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Care Straight & Curl HP8345/03 Straightener