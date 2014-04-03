ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

Discontinued

Care Straight & Curl HP8345/00 Straightener

HP8345/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

See all benefits

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

03/04/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Hair straightners

After choosing the Philips hair straighteners I was delighted with the ease of use, the flexibility of styles and also for the smooth, silky condition of my hair after use. Excellent.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Care Straight & Curl HP8345/03 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Care Straight & Curl HP8345/03 Straightener

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.