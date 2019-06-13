2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy the touch of satin.
Philips SatinSoft epilator with skin care system protects the skin against pulling and maximises hygiene. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes a shaving head with trimming comb.
SkinCare system
Wet & dry
Shaving head
Unique Philips design which contains hypo-allergenic bristles for optimal hygiene, fits perfectly in your hand for optimal handling in all conditions and can be used wet & dry.
Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process.
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.
4.0
of 5
22
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Clare89
13/06/2019
United Kingdom
LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS
I love this product. I have had the luck of trying others and always come back to this one. It's my go to. Although any epilation is painful, I find this one gives off the least amount of pain and is the most effective. It picks up even the tiniest of hairs. Using often yields such good results and your usage needed becomes less quite quickly. Honestly don't think I could ever give this up.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator
Louisa88
13/06/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS
I love this product. I have had the luck of trying others and always come back to this one. It's my go to. Although any epilation is painful, I find this one gives off the least amount of pain and is the most effective. It picks up even the tiniest of hairs. Using often yields such good results and your usage needed becomes less quite quickly. Honestly don't think I could ever give this up.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator
Anna27Lov
19/01/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great product
You can see efect straight on. You no need worry about hair growth for few weeks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6522/01 Epilator