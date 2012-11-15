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Discontinued

Satinelle HP6503/00 Epilator

HP6503/00

1.5

| (2) Reviews

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Reviews

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1.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
4
3

15/11/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Not so sure about it!

I have used epilators previously & bought this one as a replacement as my old one burnt out. The head is quite bulky & is not great for getting in more delicate areas. It is also extremely noisy & quite slow.

This review was made for Satinelle HP6503/10 Epilator

This review was made for Satinelle HP6503/10 Epilator

10/09/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Do not purchase - very poor epilator

I bought this as a gift for my mum as she borrowed my old Philips epilator and liked it. 18months later I discovered she has used it once and it was so bad at hair removal she put it back in the box. Having tried it myself, she is right. The epilator just doesn’t remove the hairs. Philips I bought this from John Lewis, so it is still under the 2 year warranty. How do I return for a refund as I need to replace it for a good epilator.

Pros

Looks great & comes with various extras

Cons

Epilator just doesn’t work. Haven’t bothered to try the rest as the epilator is so poor.

This review was made for Satinelle HP6503/10 Epilator

Date of Use 2020-08-10

This review was made for Satinelle HP6503/10 Epilator

Date of Use 2020-08-10

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