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Discontinued

Satinelle Ice HP6493/00 Epilator

HP6493/00

5

| (1) Review

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

4
3
2
1

08/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best epilator and lady shave!!

This product is probably the best epilator I have ever purchased. The lady shave head was extremely gentle but gave the closest shave and left no irritation. And the design made it very easy to use, the ceramic used on the epilation head had a fantastic grip, even for the most thickest of hair types with minimum pain. My wire unfortunately broke and I can't seem to buy this product anywhere :( please bring this back

This review was made for Satinelle Ice HP6493/00 Epilator

This review was made for Satinelle Ice HP6493/00 Epilator

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