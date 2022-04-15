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2 year warranty
Hair removal
All series
Precision trimmer
Discontinued
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HP6390/10
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User Manual
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (5)
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
How do I use the Philips Precision Trimmer on my face?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
How do I use my Philips Bikini Trimmer?
How do I clean my Philips Precision Pen Trimmer?
My Philips Bikini Trimmer is not working
My skin feels irritated after using my Philips Bikini or Precision Trimmer
My Philips Bikini Trimmer pulls my hairs when trimming
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