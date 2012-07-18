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Discontinued

Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer

HP6379/00

4.2

| (5) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

5

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

4
3
2

18/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant product

I m v impressed and satisfied with this trimmer coz it does wat it says I never used this kind of product b4 but now I m fan of Philip bikny trimmer, v well designed,easy to use above all results r great really gives silky smooth touch will definitely recommend to others it is expensive but if the product gives u good results n satisfaction thn price is not a problem.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer

15/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use

This product deliveries what it promisses. It's easy to use because of its design. Light, no need to be connected on the power... perfect!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer

19/01/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

An amazing shaver!

I have tried many exfoliators and they have always been large in size, painful to use and not easy to remove hairs from tricky places. This shaver is great! It's small and compact, easy to manoeuvre round body contours and is not too painful. I would definitely recommend this product. A great buy!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer

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