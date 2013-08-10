2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6368/00
Tough on hairs, soft on skin
The Philips Double Contour Sensitive lady shaver has been designed around the needs of today's women. This innovative double foil lady shaver protects your skin while providing you with beautifully smooth skin
4in1 Ladyshave
Wet & dry
Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils minimizes irritations and allergy effect on your skin
Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave
Indicates low battery status and reminds to charge the appliance before next shave
2.9
of 5
22
Reviews
Senikxy
10/08/2013
United Kingdom
great but no charging light
I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
MrsLee85
10/08/2013
United Kingdom
great but no charging light
I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Sue0625
09/10/2012
United Kingdom
Stylish product, compact size so great to pop in bag for gym and travel
My first experience of a Philips Ladyshave, used it dry, my legs feel soft, the hair was removed quickly with little effort. Great design, fits in hand well so easy to manouvre. Like it alot, will try it in shower next time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive