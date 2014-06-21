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SalonMultistylist HP4696/01 Multi-Styler

HP4696/01

3.8

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
2
1

21/06/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Please put a video

Its nice but I cant use it well please put a video on net About how to use. Thanks

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler

21/06/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Please put a video

Its nice but I cant use it well please put a video on net About how to use. Thanks

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler

27/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

good

stylish useful product.i like it. suitable for gift.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler

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