2 year warranty
Discontinued
Maximum taste, minimum fat
The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this a healthier way to fry for you and your family.
Fat Removal technology
Rapid Air technology
black, 1.4 kg
Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer has Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.
Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity pan.
With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.
4.7
of 5
54
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Zoot
02/12/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent machine
After deciding on which Air Fryer to choose, the Philips XXL was my final choice. It has plenty of room, even takes a whole chicken. Easy to clean, very easy to use and does a fantastic job.
This review was made for Premium Airfryer XXL
This review was made for Premium Airfryer XXL
Saltnshea
22/07/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Fantastic, love it, a great buy!
So versatile, easy to use, saves a ot of electricity and make healthier food quickly. Large capacity and easy to clean. Minimalistic design.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium Airfryer XXL
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium Airfryer XXL
M400aby
31/01/2022
United Kingdom
21st century sliced bread
You will not regret it.....if only they made a full size oven version 0
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium Airfryer XXL
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium Airfryer XXL
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared on fat content of chicken versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
Rapid Air Technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.