ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Front Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Front Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

Discontinued

PremiumAirfryer XXL

HD9650/91

4.7

| (54) Reviews | 96% recommend this product

Maximum taste, minimum fat

The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this a healthier way to fry for you and your family.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Crispy taste, reduces fat others leave behind*

Maximum taste, minimum fat

  • Fat Removal technology

  • Rapid Air technology

  • black, 1.4 kg

Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer has Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.

XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity pan.

Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time

Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time

With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

54

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

3

02/12/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent machine

After deciding on which Air Fryer to choose, the Philips XXL was my final choice. It has plenty of room, even takes a whole chicken. Easy to clean, very easy to use and does a fantastic job.

This review was made for Premium Airfryer XXL

This review was made for Premium Airfryer XXL

22/07/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Fantastic, love it, a great buy!

So versatile, easy to use, saves a ot of electricity and make healthier food quickly. Large capacity and easy to clean. Minimalistic design.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium Airfryer XXL

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium Airfryer XXL

31/01/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

21st century sliced bread

You will not regret it.....if only they made a full size oven version 0

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium Airfryer XXL

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium Airfryer XXL

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Compared on fat content of chicken versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying

  2. Rapid Air Technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom

  3. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer

  4. Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.