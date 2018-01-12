2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*
Philips unique TurboStar technology lets you fry with little to no added oil while still making your food crispy on the outside tender on the inside. Now with QuickControl dial, it’s even easier. Your favorite fried food in one click!
TurboStar
Quick Clean
Non-stick surface
Black, 1425W, 0.8kg
Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”
With Philips’ Airfryer QuickClean basket which includes a removable non-stick mesh, cleaning becomes easier and faster. The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.
The Philips Airfryer app is free and filled with delicious recipes and easy to follow step-by-step cooking instructions. Get inspired with quick, healthy snacks or meals for special occasions.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
boyduffer
12/01/2018
United Kingdom
Great Air Fryer
This unit is a nice size as it's not much bigger that a coffee unit. Love the detachable handle as it makes cleaning easy. Bought the Grill so I could cook fish or chops or chicken. Suggested heat setting and cooking times work well. Very little tweaking needed due to size of item.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection Airfryer
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
compared to Airfryer without TurboStar