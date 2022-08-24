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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL HD9630/24
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL HD9630/24
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL HD9630/24
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL HD9630/24
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL

Discontinued

Viva CollectionAirfryer XXL

HD9630/24

4

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

The healthiest way to fry*

The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil. New Twin TurboStar technology is designed to remove fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Crispy taste, reduces fat others leave behind*

The healthiest way to fry*

  • Twin TurboStar

  • Rapid Air Technology

  • White

As crispy as deep fried with 90% less fat*

Proven performance. Make fries that are just as crispy as a traditional deep fryer with up to 90% less fat in them. Roast a whole chicken for crispy skin and tender meat while removing fat.

Dishwasher safe for all removable parts

Dishwasher safe for all removable parts

To save time and ensure hassle-free cleanup, all removable parts are safe to clean in your dishwasher.

Fry with little or no added oil

Fry with little or no added oil

The Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods with little or no added oil, so you can fry with up to 90% less fat*. Enjoy great-tasting, crispy results like deep fried, with the least amount of fat.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

24/08/2022

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

I would recommend to a friend.

It is a great product for the money and i believe that it's worth it to purchase it!

Pros

Comfortable and durable for daily use. Easy to operate.

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9630/24 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2021-07-24

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9630/24 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2021-07-24

26/07/2020

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Great tools which saved money buying a lot of oil

The scale numbers has faded away very easy and product has stop working right after completing two years

Pros

Very quick and easy

Cons

The scale numbers fade easily and difficult to clean

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9630/24 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2018-07-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9630/24 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2018-07-25

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Compared on fat content of chicken versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying

  2. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer

  3. Compared to a traditional Philips fryer