2 year warranty
Discontinued
The healthiest way to fry*
The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil. New Twin TurboStar technology is designed to remove fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family.
Twin TurboStar
Rapid Air Technology
White
Proven performance. Make fries that are just as crispy as a traditional deep fryer with up to 90% less fat in them. Roast a whole chicken for crispy skin and tender meat while removing fat.
To save time and ensure hassle-free cleanup, all removable parts are safe to clean in your dishwasher.
The Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods with little or no added oil, so you can fry with up to 90% less fat*. Enjoy great-tasting, crispy results like deep fried, with the least amount of fat.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Sideris
24/08/2022
Saudi Arabia
I would recommend to a friend.
It is a great product for the money and i believe that it's worth it to purchase it!
Pros
Comfortable and durable for daily use. Easy to operate.
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9630/24 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2021-07-24
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9630/24 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2021-07-24
Kasali
26/07/2020
Saudi Arabia
Great tools which saved money buying a lot of oil
The scale numbers has faded away very easy and product has stop working right after completing two years
Pros
Very quick and easy
Cons
The scale numbers fade easily and difficult to clean
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9630/24 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2018-07-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9630/24 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2018-07-25
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared on fat content of chicken versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer
Compared to a traditional Philips fryer