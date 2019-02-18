ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass

Discontinued

Avance CollectionKettle

HD9342/02

2

| (3) Reviews

Extra robust, long-lasting glass

The first glass kettle from Philips combined with stainless steel material gives you extra robust and long-lasting quality. Cup by cup indication lets you boil just what you need and therefore contributing to a better environment.

See all benefits

Extra robust, long-lasting glass

  • 1.5 L 2200 W

  • SCHOTT DURAN® glass

  • Water level indicator

  • Spring lid

Power cord winder for easy storage

Power cord winder for easy storage

The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

3

Reviews

5
3
2

18/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Nice kettle

Nice kettle. I like that it's clear glass mostly. The metal finish started to show signs of rust(at the rim at the top of the kettle) after only a few days of use, disappointing seeing that the main purpose is for boiling water. Otherwise it's a good kettle.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD9342/02 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD9342/02 Kettle

18/04/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The kettle filter has design flaw

The filter mesh only last about a year and 4 months then come off completely.

This review was made for Avance Collection HD9340/90 Kettle

This review was made for Avance Collection HD9340/90 Kettle

03/01/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great kettle but once the filter is gone ...the kettle is useless

once the filter is gone ...the kettle is useless and you wouldn't find a replacement for the filter ..it only lasts for a year maximum

This review was made for Avance Collection HD9340/90 Kettle

This review was made for Avance Collection HD9340/90 Kettle

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.