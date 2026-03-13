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Kettles
All series
Daily Collection Kettle
Discontinued
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HD9300/00
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Consumer Care Book Philips Daily Collection Kettle
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9300/00 - English (US)
All (5)
Can I use my Philips kettle without the anti-scale filter?
Can I heat up other liquids with my Philips kettle?
What happens if I switch on my Philips kettle without water?
What are the white spots on the bottom of my Philips kettle?
How to clean the scale filter of my Philips kettle
Water is coming from the spout of my Philips kettle
There is water/condensation on the base my Philips Kettle
My Philips Kettle does not switch on
It takes a long time for my Philips kettle to boil water
My Philips kettle stays in the "ON" position
Contacting Philips
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