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  • Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design
  • Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design
  • Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design
  • Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design
  • Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design
  • Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design
  • Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design
  • Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design
  • Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design
  • Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design

Discontinued

SENSEO® QuadranteCoffee pod machine

HD7864/61

4

| (3) Reviews

Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design

Style up your home with the SENSEO® Quadrante coffee machine. Enjoy your coffee moments with the trusted SENSEO® brewing system, now with adjustable tray to fit your favorite cup size

See all benefits

Enjoy SENSEO® quality & choose the coffee strength

Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design

  • Adjustable tray height

  • Black

  • Strength select function

Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

The fine SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and quality.

Coffee at the touch of a button

Coffee at the touch of a button

With this coffee pod machine you can easily prepare one or two cups of coffee with the simple one button operation.

Adjustable drip tray to fit your favorite cup

Adjustable drip tray to fit your favorite cup

By raising or lowering the drip tray you can adjust your Philips SENSEO® coffeemaker to the size of your favorite cup or mug.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

2
1

23/07/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This is a great product

I have been using the quadrant for many years now and use it 15-20 per day.it is far better than the traditional Senseo coffee makers due to the size of the reservoir and easiness to handle.

This review was made for SENSEO® Quadrante Coffee pod machine

This review was made for SENSEO® Quadrante Coffee pod machine

02/10/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Senseo Quadrante

this is not a bad machine but is lacks the feature of my previous one which allowed a booster for the strength of the coffee . here you only have a choice of one or two cups but still has an adjustable height for the cups which is good. it is easy to use . and would still recommend it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SENSEO® Quadrante Coffee pod machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SENSEO® Quadrante Coffee pod machine

16/07/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great looker but let down by faults in use

I have owned three Quadrante so something must be right but the boiler has failed after a couple of years in each case, a replacement is expensive enough as not to be worth a repair. A good idea in a good looking machine let down by poor quality boilers. I now use one of the original designs, works longer.

This review was made for SENSEO® Quadrante Coffee pod machine

This review was made for SENSEO® Quadrante Coffee pod machine

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