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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Teamaker
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Daily Collection Teamaker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Teamaker
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Daily Collection Teamaker

Discontinued

Daily CollectionTeamaker

HD7301/90

Always warm tea, for the whole family

With the new Philips Teamaker you can make tea for your whole family with the large 1.9L content of kettle .The Auto Keep Warm function keeps the tea warm so you can drink tea, whenever you want.

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With automatic keep warm function

Always warm tea, for the whole family

  • Auto keep warm

  • 1700 W

  • 1.9L kettle

  • Glass teapot

Auto keep warm keeps your tea at the right temperature

Auto keep warm keeps your tea at the right temperature

The keep warm function automatically switches on when the water is boiling and keeps your tea at the right temperature as long as you like.

1700 Watt heating system for fast heat-up of the water

1700 Watt heating system for fast heat-up of the water

The 1700 Watt heating system in the teamaker allows for fast heat-up of the water.

Large 1.9L kettle to boil water for the whole family

Large 1.9L kettle to boil water for the whole family

Large 1.9L kettle content to allows you to boil water to serve tea for your whole family.

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