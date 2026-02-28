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  • Main in-use photograph Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker HD3044/86
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker HD3044/86

Discontinued

Daily CollectionRice cooker

HD3044/86

Tasty rice joyful meal

Philips' rice cooker transmits heat evenly and brings out the best taste of rice.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Rice cooked quicker, hassle free and automatic

Tasty rice joyful meal

  • 2.8 liter

  • 15 cups

Smart steam tray for healthy cooking

Automatic keep warm function

Detachable power cord for convenient storage

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 