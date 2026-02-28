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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Daily Collection Rice cooker
Discontinued
HD3044/86
Tasty rice joyful meal
Philips' rice cooker transmits heat evenly and brings out the best taste of rice.
The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1
2.8 liter
15 cups
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Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers