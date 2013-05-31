HD2108/56
More taste less time
With intelligent cooking system,Philips Electric Pressure Cooker safely provides a variety of delicious meals in no time.See all benefits
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Easy-to-program timer indicates the cooking progress
Easy to clean detachable inner lid
Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.
Stainless steel outer shell is exquisite and easy-to-clean
Simply turn the knob to select menu listed around and set keep-pressure time.
Keep-pressure time can be adjusted from 0 to 60 mins based on different needs on taste and the characteristic of different food.
In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.
Nutritional baking feature brings cripsy taste
8 safety protection systems
Design specifications
Accessories
Technical specifications
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