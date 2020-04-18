2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy, even haircut
Get an easy haircut, quick and easily. DualCut technology with self-sharpening blades clips twice as fast*. Trim-n-Flow technology features a comb designed to prevent clogging - so you can finish your style in one go.
Stainless steel blades
13 length settings
75mins cordless use/8h charge
Incl. beard comb
Our Philips hair clipper with new, innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck. So you can cut your hair, from start to finish, without interruptions.
The Philips Hairclipper 3000 features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.
The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Bondok
18/04/2020
Saudi Arabia
very good
so easy to use and amazing design i like so much...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3530/13 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2020-03-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3530/13 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2020-03-18
Faster clipping without clogging - tested on cut hair length up to 19mm, compared to predecessor comb
Cuts 2 times faster - versus its Philips predecessor