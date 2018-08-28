2 year warranty
Discontinued
HC3410/13
HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*
The HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.
Stainless steel blades
13 length settings
Corded use
Scissors and comb
Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with a robust stainless steel guard for ultimate durability.*
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.
Simply select and lock in the length you want with the adjustable comb which provides 12 lock-in length settings from 1mm to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
3.9
of 5
16
Reviews
Liam91
28/08/2018
United Kingdom
This product produces neat lines
The Philips Series 3000 Hair Clipper Cordless and Corded. Are by far two of the best hair clippers I have ever used. They both produce neat lines, even cuts and they don’t feel uncomfortable on your head or face. The beard trimmer is excellent, and performs well. The cordless aspect of it is also fantastic. You can cut anywhere in the household, not just in the most convenient place nearest the power source. However, my favourite thing about the product, is that all the lengths of cut are on the front of the device, and you can choose which style you want by moving the lever to whichever number you want. This is much better than having a load of clipper heads to choose from which can create a lot of clutter. Brilliant design. 5 star product. Thank you very much Philips for letting me test these two products.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper
ppcarr
05/09/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Sharp cutting edge
5thSept 17. I chose a mains only unit for ease of use and no bother to have to charge. I have a Philips small AA battery beard trimmer, also AA Philips two rotary head shaver, Recently I have purchased a Philips AA multi unit on which various heads can be fitted. I had another rechargable make beard trimmer which was very poor at cutting which I have now discarded. I will stick to Philips entirely in future, they are the proven masters.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper
Erney
05/09/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Sharp cutting edge
5thSept 17. I chose a mains only unit for ease of use and no bother to have to charge. I have a Philips small AA battery beard trimmer, also AA Philips two rotary head shaver, Recently I have purchased a Philips AA multi unit on which various heads can be fitted. I had another rechargable make beard trimmer which was very poor at cutting which I have now discarded. I will stick to Philips entirely in future, they are the proven masters.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper
Versus its Philips predecessor