Sorry to hear that you are not satisfied with the usability of your new HC3410 hair clippers. We are disappointed that you are finding it difficult to complete a good cut and would like to suggest the following: - When cutting your hair make sure that you regularly remove the cut hair from the comb. - If a lot of hair has accumulated in the comb this can affect the overall result, so please remove it from the appliance and blow and/or shake the hairs out. - Also regularly remove the clipped hair from your head as this can also clog the comb and clippers up. We appreciate your feedback and do hope this will help, but if you would like any further advice at all, please do get in touch with our product specialists: http://philips.to/1eDZP3R