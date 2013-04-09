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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron

Discontinued

PerfectCare ExpertSteam generator iron

GC9220/27

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

One perfect setting for all your clothes

Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTemp technology

One perfect setting for all your clothes

  • 5 bar

  • 230 g steam boost

  • 1.5L detachable water tank

100% easy to use, no adjustment required

100% easy to use, no adjustment required

100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

100% safe on all ironable garments

100% safe on all ironable garments

100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.

100% fast on all fabrics, no other iron is faster

100% fast on the toughest fabrics, no other steam generator is faster from start to finish.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very efficient

This steam generator is great, it get hot quickly and glides over the fabric being ironed. The extra steam burst very quickly and easily removes stubborn creases. The reservoir is a great size and there is no need to replace a filter every 6-8 weeks like some generator's. Being picky the only negative I have found is the ease of lifting the generator from one place to another. Otherwise, brilliant.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Expert GC9220/02 Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Expert GC9220/02 Steam generator iron

09/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This is a great addition to our family!

This is a great addition to our family - for the first time I do not have a pile of ironing high enough to crush a small child. I managed to whip through the clothes that had been crushed and crumpled at the bottom of the pile in no time. Yes it is large and investment in a new ironing board was required but the ease at which it zips through a variety of clothing makes that all worth while. It genuinely does work on all fabrics and there is no need for any temperature adjustments - no sorting of clothing pre ironing. With a large water reservoir there is no need to refill every 10 minutes although I should warn it can be a little noisy in the initial heating up phase - I was worried I had broken it already! Ideally you need somewhere to leave it set up or a back up iron for those emergency shirts as its does take a little time to set up. It galls me to say it but ironing is no longer a chore and even my husband has had a go!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Expert GC9220/02 Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Expert GC9220/02 Steam generator iron

31/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

So easy to use.

This Iron is one of the best that I have used, it just needs a lock to hold the iron in place. Good anti-calc system.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Expert GC9220/02 Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Expert GC9220/02 Steam generator iron

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