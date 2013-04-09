This is a great addition to our family - for the first time I do not have a pile of ironing high enough to crush a small child. I managed to whip through the clothes that had been crushed and crumpled at the bottom of the pile in no time. Yes it is large and investment in a new ironing board was required but the ease at which it zips through a variety of clothing makes that all worth while. It genuinely does work on all fabrics and there is no need for any temperature adjustments - no sorting of clothing pre ironing. With a large water reservoir there is no need to refill every 10 minutes although I should warn it can be a little noisy in the initial heating up phase - I was worried I had broken it already! Ideally you need somewhere to leave it set up or a back up iron for those emergency shirts as its does take a little time to set up. It galls me to say it but ironing is no longer a chore and even my husband has had a go!