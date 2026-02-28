2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC514/46
Easy crease removal every day
Philips EasyTouch Plus garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. With a wide range of essential steaming solutions, it is a perfect appliance for quick touch-ups, delicate and difficult to iron clothes.
Ironing brand
1600W, 32g/min
3 steam settings
1.6L Detachable tank
This EasyTouch Plus steamer is equipped with 25% larger steam plate* compared to the predecessor models. This allows you to cover more fabric area in one stroke and therefore you can be more efficient in steaming your garment.
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of fabric.
Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.
Awards
Reviews
Compared to the predessesor model GC506