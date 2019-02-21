2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful perfection, every time
Azur Pro steam iron enables you with powerful steam to cut through your ironing in no time and achieve perfect results. Ironing is now easy with ultra-fast gliding, a larger water tank and built-in calc container
Ironing brand
2800W
50 g/min; 210 g steam boost
T-ionicGlide Soleplate
Safety auto off + anti-calc
Less refilling with the very large 350 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.
The steam iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. It will switch off after 8 minutes when left standing on its heelrest and after 30 seconds when left resting on its soleplate or sides.
Our specially designed and built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.
Awards
4.6
of 5
42
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Magdalena
21/02/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great Easy to use, very delicate for fabrics.
This iron is excellent for use , not to heavy with long wire and is brilliant with all kind of fabrics .
This review was made for Azur Pro GC4881/20 Steam iron
This review was made for Azur Pro GC4881/20 Steam iron
PIP28
27/06/2018
United Kingdom
Great iron
Easy to use and nice design. I would definitely recommend this as it is a really good iron and makes the ironing much easier.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Pro GC4881/20 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Pro GC4881/20 Steam iron
Martha
30/04/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
This product has great features
Fantastic product would recomend takes less time to iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Pro GC4881/20 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Pro GC4881/20 Steam iron