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2 year warranty

All series

  • Powerful perfection, every time
  • Powerful perfection, every time
  • Powerful perfection, every time
  • Powerful perfection, every time
  • Powerful perfection, every time
  • Powerful perfection, every time

Discontinued

Azur ProSteam iron

GC4881/26

4.6

| (42) Reviews | 97% recommend this product

1 award

Powerful perfection, every time

Azur Pro steam iron enables you with powerful steam to cut through your ironing in no time and achieve perfect results. Ironing is now easy with ultra-fast gliding, a larger water tank and built-in calc container

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Iron away creases fast with powerful steam

Powerful perfection, every time

  • 2800W

  • 50 g/min; 210 g steam boost

  • T-ionicGlide Soleplate

  • Safety auto off + anti-calc

Less refilling with very large 350ml water tank

Less refilling with very large 350ml water tank

Less refilling with the very large 350 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

The steam iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. It will switch off after 8 minutes when left standing on its heelrest and after 30 seconds when left resting on its soleplate or sides.

Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

Our specially designed and built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

42

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

3
1

21/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great Easy to use, very delicate for fabrics.

This iron is excellent for use , not to heavy with long wire and is brilliant with all kind of fabrics .

This review was made for Azur Pro GC4881/20 Steam iron

This review was made for Azur Pro GC4881/20 Steam iron

27/06/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great iron

Easy to use and nice design. I would definitely recommend this as it is a really good iron and makes the ironing much easier.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Pro GC4881/20 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Pro GC4881/20 Steam iron

30/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

This product has great features

Fantastic product would recomend takes less time to iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Pro GC4881/20 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Pro GC4881/20 Steam iron

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