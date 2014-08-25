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2 year warranty

All series

Discontinued

AzurSteam iron

GC4870/27

4

| (12) Reviews | 82% recommend this product

1 award

Designed for perfection

This new Philips Azur steam iron comes with the unique Ionic Deepsteam function giving you the best results on tough creases like cotton and linen. Together with its optimized weight and design this iron is designed for perfect results.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Iron with Ionic Deepsteam

Designed for perfection

  • Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

  • Safety Auto Off

  • 2600 Watts

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

Optimal design to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment

Optimal design to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment

The Philips steam iron is designed to manoeuvre it easily over the garment and enabling you to reach easily even the hardest to reach areas.

Lightweight to move the iron easily on and off the board

Lightweight to move the iron easily on and off the board

The iron has an optimal weight of 1.6kg making it easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heelrest.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

12

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

2

25/08/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent

my old iron went wrong, I bought a new iron yesterday (from a different manufacturer) it was useless, like pushing a warm toffee across my shirts. I returned that iron to the store today and purchased the Philips Azure, a complete dream to use, there is no effort in manoeuvring the iron, it leaves my shirts crisply finished with no creases, even works well around the buttons. I would highly recommended this product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

20/03/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product has great features

I have only used the iron once so far. It's the most expensive iron I've ever bought but I am very pleased with it on first impressions.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

19/01/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

easy to use.plenty of steam.

very very good steam iron. worth every penny.easy to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

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